Amaravati, Jun 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister P Narayana on Tuesday said the Cabinet has approved key relaxations in building rules to support small constructions.

Narayana, the municipal minister, said earlier, norms applied only to buildings above five floors, but now structures below five floors will also benefit from simplified approval.

"Builders can mortgage 10 per cent of the plot area and construct as per the rules. For government lands, submitting an affidavit will be sufficient," said Narayana, addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting.

He said balconies up to 1.5 metres are now allowed for buildings raised three metres from the ground and added that installing CCTV cameras is now mandatory in all residential and commercial buildings.

For non-red category industries, the road width must be at least nine metres, while for red category industrial constructions, it should be 12 metres, said the minister.

Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) must be constructed at the back of buildings, he said.

Narayana said those who lose land due to road widening will be issued Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds, which allow the construction of an additional floor on the same building without needing further approval.

Builders and developers will now be granted licenses valid for three years, Narayana said. For buildings with a ground floor or ground plus one floor and built within an area of 50 square metres, a nominal fee of Re 1 is required for obtaining approval, he said.

For properties shared by siblings, a two-metre pathway suffices for plots up to 100 square metres, while 3.6 metres is adequate for larger plots, the minister said.

