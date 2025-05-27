Amaravati, May 27 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the suspension of senior IPS officer N Sanjay for another six months, until November 27, 2025, according to a government order (GO).

Sanjay is accused of misappropriating and misusing public funds related to the work, development, and maintenance of the AGNI (Automated Governance & NoC Integration) NoC web portal, along with other alleged issues during his tenure as the Director General of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response & Fire Services, the order stated.

He is also accused of misappropriating funds allocated for training police personnel to create awareness among SCs and STs about the rights of victims and the provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act, 1989, during his time as Additional Director General of Police in the CID.

“Government hereby orders that the suspension period of N Sanjay, IPS (1996), shall be extended for a further period of 180 days, up to November 27, 2025, or until further orders,” said Chief Secretary K Vijayanand in the order.

A review committee met on May 21 to deliberate on Sanjay's suspension and noted that several witnesses are yet to be examined in the case registered against him, along with the procurement of additional documents.

As the case is still ongoing, the committee observed that the suspended official may influence the investigation. Therefore, it is recommended to extend his suspension for another 180 days.

Sanjay headed the CID under the previous YSRCP regime and played a key role during the arrest of N Chandrababu Naidu in 2023.

