India News | Andhra Govt Extends Till June 22 Time for High Power Committee Probing Vizag Gas Leak to Submit Report

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 10 (ANI): Four more members have been nominated to the High Power Committee which is probing last month's gas leak incident at LG Polymers plant Visakhapatnam.

The committee, which was set up on May 8 has also been given an extension till June 22 to submit its report, according to an order by the Andhra Pradesh government on June 9.

Headed by Special Chief Secretary EFS&T Neerabh Kumar Prasad, the committee will also take stock of the recovery steps being taken in response to the gas leak.

The four technical experts from different Ministries of the Government of India who have been nominated to the committee are - S K Nayak, Director General, Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Bharat Kumar Sharma, Regional Director, CPCB; R K Elangovan, Director General, DGFASLI; and Anjan Ray, Director, IIP Dehradun, the government order said.

Styrene gas leak from the L G Polymers unit at RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh led to the death of more than a dozen people on May 7. (ANI)

