Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has invited proposals from Aspiring entrepreneurs and industry leaders in the drone industry for the empanelment of drone-as-a-service providers.

"Andhra Pradesh is rapidly progressing with the aim of becoming the Drone Capital of India. The state's vision is to develop world-class drones using indigenous technologies and to emerge as a significant player in the global drone industry," as per a release from Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation.

Also Read | Karnataka Rape-Murder Case: Man Accused of Raping and Killing 5-Year-Old Girl in Hubballi Dies in Police Firing.

Aspiring entrepreneurs and industry leaders are invited to submit proposals and shape the future of the drone industry. In alignment with the vision of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the AP Drone Corporation is executing strategic initiatives to foster rapid growth in the drone sector and is working to make drone services widely available in administration and to the public.

"The corporation has extensively studied how drones can be beneficial and in which sectors they can be effectively used. It has identified over 100 practical drone use cases across sectors and continues to explore new applications. Proposals are welcomed from startups, established companies, and individuals eager to innovate in this space," the release read.

Also Read | Noida Road Accident: ITS Dental College HR Head Rohit Raj Dies After His Car Hits by Truck on Yamuna Expressway.

A state-of-the-art Drone City is being developed over 300 acres in Orvakal, Kurnool district. A master plan and land acquisition are already completed. The AP Drone Corporation invites enthusiastic investors and companies to come forward and invest in this project. An Expression of Interest (EOI) has already been released.

The Drone City aims to become one of the best in the world, with designated zones for drone manufacturing, component production, testing, startups, import-export facilities, payload testing airstrip, exhibition center, auditorium, and more - all in one place. The government calls this the most suitable location in the country for investment in drone manufacturing and services, offering multiple incentives to investors.

"To connect investors, businesses, and the public in the drone sector, the AP Drone Corporation is launching a dedicated portal named AP Drone Mart. This portal will list companies offering drone services, their contact details, and other relevant information. Whether individuals, businesses, or institutions need drone services, they can use this portal to find suitable providers. The Drone Corporation is inviting bids from interested companies for empanelment to be listed on this portal," the release read.

Organisations interested in investing in Drone City at Orvakal, entrepreneurs developing drone use cases, and startup companies seeking empanelment are requested to submit their proposals to the AP Drone Corporation online by the 21st of April, 2025. For more details, and submission of your proposals please visit www.apsfl.in/notifications.php or send through WhatsApp Number +91 79955 11440

"The AP Drone Corporation is working to implement drone services across all government departments. Wherever feasible, drones will be used to provide improved services to the public. The Corporation is coordinating with various departments and offering technical assistance in drone applications. Departments like Mines, Municipal Administration, Revenue, Forests, Roads & Buildings, Panchayati Raj, Environment, Irrigation, Agriculture, Home, and Endowments are already in the process of integrating drone services," the relase read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)