Amaravati, July 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday welcomed Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, on his successful return to Earth after a journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft carrying Shukla and three other astronauts made a splashdown off San Diego coast in southern California on Tuesday, capping a 20-day space travel of which 18 days were spent at the ISS.

“Nazeer has congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the ISS, on the successful completion of his historic space mission, which has raised the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,” said a press release from Raj Bhavan.

Calling Shukla's feat a proud milestone in human potential, innovation, and global collaboration, Naidu said his mission had inspired countless young minds to dream big and reach for the stars.

“Welcome back, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla! Your historic journey to the International Space Station as the first Indian astronaut with Axiom-4 is a proud milestone for human potential, innovation, and global collaboration,” Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

He also wished Shukla and the entire crew, who just returned from the space station, a safe recovery and continued success in their future endeavours.

Echoing Nazeer and Naidu, YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called Shukla's return from space a proud moment for the country.

“A proud moment for India! Congratulations to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and the entire Axiom-4 crew on their successful return from the ISS,” Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

