Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Education, Nara Lokesh, met Astronaut candidate Jahnavi Dangeti, a native of Palakollu in West Godavari district, at her residence in Undavalli on Wednesday.

Jahnavi has been selected as an astronaut candidate for the US-based private aerospace company Titans Space, earning the distinction of being the first Telugu woman from India to be chosen for a space mission, Nara Lokesh wrote on X.

During the meeting, Lokesh congratulated Jahnavi on her remarkable achievement and praised her for bringing pride to Andhra Pradesh as a "Telugu daughter."

He assured Jahnavi of the state government's full support and encouragement for her future endeavours.

https://x.com/naralokesh/status/1937912954583990756

In the X post, Nara Lokesh wrote, "I met Jahnavi Dangeti, a native of Palakollu in West Godavari district, who was selected as an astronaut candidate for the Titan Space Mission by the American private company, at her residence in Undavalli. Jahnavi has achieved the distinction of being the first Telugu woman from India to set foot in space. I congratulated Jahnavi on being selected as an astronaut candidate for the space mission. I praised her for standing as a source of pride for the state as a Telugu daughter. I assured her that the government would provide all kinds of encouragement in the future. I requested her to participate as a partner on behalf of the government in the STEM outreach activities undertaken by the Education Department."

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer also congratulated Dangeti Jahnavi for being chosen to complete NASA's prestigious International Air and Space Program.

The social media platform X of the Andhra Governor said, "Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer has congratulated India's Youngest Analog Astronaut, Ms. Dangeti Jahnavi hailing from Palakollu, West Godavari district of the State, for being the first Indian to complete the NASA's prestigious International Air and Space Program."

Jahnavi is set to travel to space as a part of the Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for US-based private aerospace company Titans Space for its EarthLoop Orbital Cruise mission in March 2029. (ANI)

