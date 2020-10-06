Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results of the ECET (Engineering Common Entrance Test) on Tuesday.

He has released the results this afternoon on the premises of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE).

Also Read | Vivo V20 Smartphone With 44MP Selfie Camera to Be Launched in India on October 13.

"The examination was conducted on September 14. A total of 37,167 candidates had applied and 31,891 candidates appeared for the entrance. 30,654 have qualified, that is 96.12 per cent," he told reporters here.

He pointed out that out of the appeared candidates; 25,160 are male (78.89%) and 6,731 are female (21.11%).

Also Read | 2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Breach 9000 Mark In Just 4 Days Since Launch.

The pass percentage of female candidates is 95.80% and that of males is 97.31%.

The minister said that EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) results will be released on October 9. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)