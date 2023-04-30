Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Marking the successful culmination of the 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' campaign, the YSRCP leadership declared the results of the mega people's survey at the Central Party Office in Tadepalli.

Senior leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLC Marri Rajasekhar, Vijayawada West MLA Vellampally Srinivas, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, and Vijayawada East ACC Devineni Avinash elaborated on the remarkable milestone achieved by the 7 lakh party cadre in mission mode and expressed gratitude to the people for their overwhelming and humbling response.

Highlighting the unprecedented results of the one-of-it's-kind mega people's survey, Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said, "Indian politics has never seen such a political survey before. The outcome of the survey is interesting and is going to set a trend for other political parties to follow. In such a short time,1.45 crore households participated in the drive and we received over 1.10 crore missed calls. This shows people's confidence and belief in the leadership of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. This also shows how much people trust him in converting their vision into reality on the ground."

The Rajya Sabha MP also extended his gratitude to the entire party cadre. Thanking the grassroots workers of YSRCP he said that he has never seen a people's survey of this scale.

"I want to thank all the grassroots workers of YSRCP and the people of Andhra Pradesh for reposing faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. In my 40 years of political life, I have never seen a people's survey of this scale. Everyone who has been associated with this drive must feel proud of what they have achieved," said Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy.

On April 7, YSRCP launched a unique campaign across the state, where the party's grassroots army was tasked to knock on the doors of all 1.6 crore households and capture the people's choice as to who they trust for their and their children's future.

Throwing light on the exemplary party machinery, YSRCP MLC Marri Rajasekhar said, "This milestone wasn't achieved overnight. The party trained 7 lakh grassroots workers for over six months and meticulously mapped the cadre at each level - be it households, sachivalayams, mandals, assembly constituencies and districts. This strategic and calculated plan of action is what helped us get a rousing response from the public."

Further elaborating on the results, Vijayawada West MLA Vellampally Srinivas said that the support of a staggering 1.45 crore families is a stamp of approval that today people are satisfied with the work done by the Jagan Government.

"The results prove that the people of Andhra Pradesh trust Chief Minister Jagan for their and their children's future," said Srinivas.

Giving insights into the survey results, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said, "Kakinada, NTR, Bapatla, Chittoor, Ananthpur, and YSR Kadapa are the top districts that saw maximum household participation in the mega people's survey. In fact, it's thrilling to see that the slogan, Maa Nammakam Nuvee Jagan which was coined by the people themselves is reverberating loud on the ground today. The mega survey result is an endorsement of CM Jagan's credibility and today, given your response we are motivated to work harder." (ANI)

