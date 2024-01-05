Nellore, January 5: One person was killed, and two others were injured, including MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, on Friday, in a tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. The Nellore East Rayalaseema MLC's car collided with a lorry in Dagdarthi while en route from Vijayawada to Nellore. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Three Killed After Bike Collides With Car on Shetticherla Road in Baysthwarapet Mandal

The MLC's assistant, Venkateswarlu, lost his life on the spot, and the car's driver sustained serious injuries. The MLC with critical injuries, was promptly shifted to Nellore Apollo Hospital. The doctors have assured that his life is not in danger. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Mother-Daughter Duo Among Four Killed in Collision Between Truck and Autorickshaw in Sidhi District

Inspector Srinivas Rao said that the MLC's car met with an accident his secretary died on the spot and the driver and MLC sustained injuries, and Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. Further details are awaited.

