Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): An artist from Andhra Pradesh carved the sculpture of Lord Shiva on a pencil on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Dr Gattem Venkatesh, who set a Guinness World Record for micro artwork, carved the stunning piece on the special occasion.

He has carved over 500-plus miniature sculptures on pencils, chalk pieces, toothpicks, and bangles, receiving over 100 awards including the Limca book of record (2016), the Guinness World Record (2017) and the National Youth Award for his incredible work.

While talking to ANI, Venkatesh said, "On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I made a Lord Shiva sculpture on a pencil within four hours. The art sculpture is 14 mm in height, and 8 mm in width on a pencil. As a kid, I was fascinated by shapes, the creation of art, and the learning of various art forms. I started to do art when I was 12 years old."

"After applying for the Guinness Book of World Records for two years, I obtained confirmation in 2017 and, my name was listed for sculpting the Empire State Building on a toothpick in 23 minutes," added Venkatesh.

He has not only bagged several records but he was also conferred with an honorary doctorate from the International Peace University in Germany.

On Maha Shivratri, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped by devotees all across the country.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva married Maa Shakti, his divine consort, for a second time on this night. It is in celebration of their divine union that the day is celebrated as 'The Night of Lord Shiva'. While Lord Shiva signifies Purusha, which is mindfulness, Maa Parvati signifies Prakriti, which is nature. The union of this consciousness and energy promotes creation.

Followers and devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and special puja is performed in several temples across the world on the auspicious day. They also offer milk to the Shivalinga and pray for Moksha. (ANI)

