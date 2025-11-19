Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): A day after one of the top Maoist leaders, Madvi Hidma, was gunned down, Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday said that atleast six Maoists were killed by security forces in a fresh encounter in the Rampachodavaram forest area of the state.

Speaking to the media, Intelligence ADG Maheshchandra Laddha said that the Maoists are trying to enter Andhra Pradesh from Chhattisgarh and Telangana, further urging them to surrender.

"There was another exchange of fire in the Rampachodavaram forest area of the Andhra Pradesh Agency. At least six Maoists were killed in the exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists. It is better for the remaining Maoists to surrender. Maoists are trying to enter AP from Chhattisgarh and Telangana. We have set up tight surveillance and are monitoring their movements," Laddha said.

He mentioned that the police have arrested 50 people in several districts and seized a large amount of weapons and explosives.

"We launched an operation on November 17. On the morning of the 18th, there was an exchange of fire in Alluri Seetharama Raju district. Central Committee member Hidma and five other Maoists were killed. On the other hand, we arrested 50 people in NTR, Krishna, Eluru, Kakinada and Konaseema districts. These include three Special Zonal Committee members, 23 Platoon members, 5 Divisional Committee members and 19 Area Committee members. We made these arrests without causing any harm to the people. We also seized a large amount of weapons and explosives from the Maoists we found. Some Maoists fled after the encounter in Maredumilli on Tuesday. Teams have been deployed to arrest them too...," ADG Maheshchandra Laddha said.

According to police sources, cadres had fled from Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur, and West Bastar districts of Chhattisgarh following sustained security pressure and the elimination of Hidma and tried to enter Andhra Pradesh. After entering the state, the Maoists allegedly sought temporary shelter in urban locations to regroup, rebuild command structures, and plan future operations--including attempts to re-establish their presence in Andhra Pradesh.

The detained individuals include senior Maoist leaders, logistics handlers, communication operatives, armed platoon members, and party cadres, many of whom were closely associated with Madvi Hidma, Central Committee Member of the CPI (Maoist), according to police.

The "pinpoint, silent, and coordinated" intelligence-led, multi-agency operation was carried out under the leadership of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, IPS, ADG (Intelligence) Mahesh Kumar Ladda, IPS, and SIB Chief PHD Ramakrishna, IPS.

The operation was executed jointly by the State Intelligence Department, the Vijayawada City Police, and the District Superintendents of Police of Krishna, Eluru, Kakinada, and Konaseema.

The arrests come after a series of major successes in the last year, including, neutralisation of Kakuri Pandanna (Jagan) in ASR district (May 2025), Killing of Central Committee Member Gajarla Ravi (Uday) and senior leader Aruna in Devipatnam (June 2025).

With the elimination of leaders such as Uday, Jagan, Aruna, and Hidma, and the arrest of 50 cadres across multiple ranks, the Andhra Pradesh Police have collapsed the Maoist organisational structures across AOB and South Bastar. (ANI)

