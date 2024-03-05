Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Popular social media influencer and Telugu actress Soumya Shetty has been arrested by the Vizag City Police for her suspected involvement in a gold theft case.

Recently, a retired Indian Postal Department employee named Prasad Babu reported the theft of 150 tolas of gold ornaments, prompting a police investigation.

Also Read | Elon Musk Sued by Former Twitter Execs over Severance.

According to the police, Soumya was a frequent visitor to Prasad Babu's flat here to see his daughter, Maunika. Soumya reportedly observed their lifestyle and valuables closely.

She allegedly took advantage of the family's trust during these visits.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Deal Between JD-S and BJP in Karnataka in a Week, Says HD Deve Gowda.

The police claim that Soumya repeatedly entered the bedroom through their bathroom and stole gold ornaments.

The theft came to light when Maunika's family members noticed the missing gold upon returning from a wedding, police said.

The police, with the help of the 'clues' team, collected fingerprints and analysed CCTV footage from the flat.

Eleven individuals came under suspicion, leading to the detention and questioning of three suspects, including Soumya Shetty, they said.

The Vizag City Police nabbed the accused and registered an FIR in the gold theft case.

After executing her plan to steal gold ornaments, Shetty allegedly made a swift getaway to Goa.

After being arrested, Soumya Shetty reportedly confessed to her involvement in the theft, and the police recovered 74 grammes of gold.

However, she claimed she couldn't return the rest and allegedly threatened to end her life. The investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)