Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid tribute to veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away earlier in the day at the age of 83.

After visiting the late actor's residence to offer condolences to his family, Naidu told the media that Kota Srinivasa Rao was a legendary actor who worked in over 750 films across several languages and served as an MLA for five years.

He praised Rao's contribution to both cinema and public service, calling him irreplaceable.

Speaking with the media, Chandrababu Naidu said, "Kota Srinivasa Rao was a great actor. Nobody can replace him. He worked for the last four decades, acting in 750 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi... He got 7 Nandi Awards and he was also an MLA for five years. I was very happy to associate with him as a public representative when I was the CM. He has done tremendous public service..."

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also visited the residence of veteran actor Ko to pay tributes to him and offer condolences to the family. Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away early this morning at the age of 83.

Alongside Naidu, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud expresses grief over the demise of Rao.

In the condolence message, Goud said that he was "deeply saddened" by the passing of legendary actor and Padma Shri awardee Kota Srinivasa Rao, who rendered remarkable service to the Telugu film industry.

"It is heartbreaking to hear that Padma Shri Kota Srinivasa Rao is no more. He acted in over 750 films across various languages and carved a unique place for himself in Indian cinema with his exceptional acting talent."

"Apart from being an outstanding actor, his contributions to the sphere of public service are also commendable. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members and admirers," said Mahesh Kumar Goud. (ANI)

