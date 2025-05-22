Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to will hold a series of meetings with Union Ministers of Defence, Finance, Jal Shakti, and Electronics and IT in Delhi from May 23 to May 24.

According to a statement, Naidu will hold a series of strategic meetings with Union Ministers to present the State's development priorities and mobilize central support across critical sectors.

Naidu will meet Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Venkatesh Josh, Union Jal Sakti CR. Patil, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on May 23.

He will also participate in a key review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Implementation of New Criminal Laws across States, according to the statement.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister will attend the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at the Convention Centre, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

"In this high-level policy forum, he will articulate Andhra Pradesh's reform-oriented governance model, highlight key development initiatives, and seek strategic cooperation from the Centre and States to advance inclusive and sustainable growth," Naidu said.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu said the state government is committed to creating 100 per cent reservation for local tribals in Agency areas in government jobs, according to an official statement.

Discussing with the officials, during a review meeting on Tribal Welfare, on the steps to be taken to restore the GO No 3 which was cancelled during the judicial review, the Chief Minister recalled that the GO was issued in the combined Andhra Pradesh in the year 2000 to provide 100 per cent reservation for the local tribals in government jobs. In 2020, the Chief Minister directed the officials to study the possibilities to restore the GO by following the guidelines and norms set by the Supreme Court, as stated in a press release

Pointing out that through the GO issued in 1986, the Girijans were provided with a 100 per cent quota in Agency areas for teacher posts, Chandrababu Naidu said that following some legal tangles, GO No. 3 was issued in the year 2000, taking women's reservation into consideration. After its implementation, Girijans got 4,626 teacher posts in Agency areas, he added. (ANI)

