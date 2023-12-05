Guntur, December 5: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting to look over the situation of Cyclone Michaung and the progress of relief measures with senior officials. During the review meeting held at the Camp Office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister was informed that 9500 people are being sheltered in 211 relief camps, as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors to provide all essential items, like drinking water, food and medicines, to the cyclone victims. Relief measures are in full swing in rain-hit Nellore and Tirupati districts, and the collectors of Prakasam, Krishna, Guntur and other districts are on high alert, the district collectors told the Chief Minister. Cyclone Michaung Leaves Trail of Destruction in Tamil Nadu, DMK Government Seeks Rs 5,000 Crore Central Assistance

"The CM told the district collector to restore power supply in all cyclone-affected areas immediately and pay compensation within 48 hours to the kin of people who lost lives and livestock, besides distributing rations to the affected people using the services of volunteers and staff of the village and ward secretariats," the release stated. Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad (revenue and disaster management), CCLA Secretary Md. Imtiaz and senior officials of the CMO were among those present.

The landfall process of Cyclone Michuang is complete, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "The scs "michaung" over south coastal AP moved northwards during the past 6 hours. The latest observation indicates that the lanfall process is complete. It lay centred at 1530 hours of today over south coastal AP, about 20 km WSW Of Bapatla and 45 km NNE of Ongole," the IMD said in a post on X. Cyclone Michaung Hits Air Services in Visakhapatnam, 23 Flights Cancelled

Cyclone Michaung

Earlier in the day, speaking about rainfall recorded in Andhra Pradesh, Sunanda, the IMD Director said, "It's the highest rainfall recorded in Nellore, near about 21 highest rainfall in Babatla and 15 cm in Machilipatnam. Many areas recorded heavy to very heavy and even extreme heavy rainfall was also received. Still, in south-coastal Andhra Pradesh, these rainfall bands are there."

