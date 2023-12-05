Visakhapatnam, December 5: Severe cyclonic storm Michaung in the Bay of Bengal has hit air operations at Visakhapatnam Airport on Tuesday as the authorities have cancelled 23 flights. Due to inclement weather conditions, airlines have cancelled flights, said the airport director.

Flights to and from destinations like Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Chennai have been cancelled. Passengers have been requested to contact airlines for further updates. Cyclone Michaung Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm To Cross South Andhra Coast Near Bapatla in Next Four Hours, Says IMD (Watch Video).

Officials said that the airport is in operation for emergency services. Currently, the runway is operational only till 8 p.m. in view of expansion work. The entire coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh is on high alert in view of Michaung which is is set to cross the coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon. Cyclone Michaung Update: 8 People Died, Subways, Roads Closed in Tamil Nadu, CM MK Stalin Inspects Relief Camps in Chennai (Watch Videos).

The Met Office has forecast strong winds with a speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph in the region. Officials said that the sea is rough and the coast may see tidal waves of up to 1 to 1.5 meters. Fishermen have already been warned against venturing into the sea.

