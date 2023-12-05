New Delhi, December 5: In the wake of the destruction caused by the Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, the DMK Government has requested an interim relief of Rs 5,000 crore, Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva said on Tuesday. Siva raised the issue through a ‘zero-hour’ mention in the Rajya Sabha and said that heavy rains due to the cyclone have submerged Chennai and other districts of the state. Siva said that the roads had become rivers because of non-stop rain and the rivers were also swollen and breaching their banks.

Highlighting the destruction caused by the cyclone in Tamil Nadu, the DMK leader said that all the water bodies were overflowing and many tanks had been breached. He also highlighted that many roads had been badly damaged due to the fury of nature and the supply of essential goods had been hampered. He said that while the state government was doing everything in its power to manage the situation, the damage to infrastructure was so huge that it cannot be repaired anytime soon. Cyclone Michaung Landfall Process Starts in Andhra Pradesh Coast, Likely to Continue for Next Three Hours

"The state government has requested an interim relief of Rs 5,000 crore. And I urge the Union Government considering the condition of Tamil Nadu and five districts, kindly release Rs 5,000 crore as initial interim relief which would help the State government in its efforts to safeguard the people of the state," Siva said. At least eight people have died in Tamil Nadu due to the severe cyclonic storm, which has also led to inundation of arterial roads and subways in Chennai and other major cities of the state, authorities said on Tuesday. Cyclone Michaung: Five Major Dams in Tirupati Reach Full Storage Capacity As Rainfall Caused by Cyclonic Storm Lashes Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video)

The authorities said that people have been evacuated from the affected areas, while pregnant women, children and the elderly were rescued from danger zones. On Tuesday morning, Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted an inspection of the cyclone-hit regions, monitored the rescue operations and facilities extended to the affected people. He said that the impact, in terms of loss of life, had been reduced to a great extent due to precautionary measures, systematic improvements, and comprehensive structural preparations. He also visited a relief camp set up in Kannappar Thidal, Chennai. Rescue and relief work is being carried out on a war footing.

