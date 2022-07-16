Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Amid the ongoing heavy rains across several regions in the southern state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the officials on Godavri floods and relief measures, informed the officials on Saturday.

As per CM's instructions, ration supplies and daily essentials will be distributed on war footing to all flood-affected families.

"The Chief Minister directed them to distribute ration supplies on a war footing to all flood-affected families, which included 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of dal, 1 kg of potatoes, 1 kg of palm oil, and 1 kg of onions to every family. Also, he told them to provide Rs 2000 per family or Rs 1000 per victim while leaving the relief camps. He ordered the officials to report to him on the flood situation every hour," read a statement from Chief Minister's Office.

The CM also directed the officials to be vigilant and ensure that there should be no loss of life.

The Chief Minister took note of the situation during the meeting and enquired about water inflows to the Godavari, evacuation of people, and other relief measures taking place and cautioned them to stay on high alert.

He also advised using of support teams like SDRF and NDRF in emergency situations. He ordered the authorities to take adequate measures in setting up relief camps and emphasized providing quality services.

Earlier on Friday Reddy had conducted an aerial survey in Godavari flood-affected areas.

Post which he stated that the impact of floods is straight on the Lanka villages and also on the villages on the banks, these are the areas that needed to be focused.

He directed officials to ensure all the villages are evacuated and shifted solutions so that there will not be a loss of life. He further directed the mapping of the villages.

"Together we will have to find the solutions. Five senior officers are being posted right away. The next 24 hours are going to be crucial. All the Superintendant of Police and collectors should be on your toes and be on high alert," said Reddy.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh are hit by floods as water levels in the Godavari river are rising by the hour, threatening villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts. (ANI)

