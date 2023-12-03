Amaravati, Dec 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday directed Collectors of respective districts to take all possible steps to safeguard the lives and property of people as cyclone 'Michaung' is likely to cross the coast in the southern Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the cyclone threat at his camp office and gave directions to officials about the relief and rescue measures to be taken.

"All facilities including drinking water, food and necessary medicines should be provided in the relief camps," said Reddy in a press release.

Further, he directed officials to restore damaged powerlines and transportation facilities in the affected areas, including ensuring proper sanitation at the relief camps.

He asked the officials to update him on a regular basis and scheduled another review meeting on Monday morning.

The CM directed the civil supplies department to make sure that paddy stocked in the fields does not get wet, and also to procure available paddy irrespective of its status.

He also directed the department to dispatch paddy stocks to rice mills or available warehouses at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre here noted that the cyclonic storm is likely to move northwestwards and intensify.

The weather system is expected to reach west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coast by Monday forenoon. Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross it between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of Tuesday as a severe cyclonic storm, a Meteorological Department official said in a press release.

Wind speeds reaching up to 90-100 km per hour and also gusting up to 110 kmph are expected.

