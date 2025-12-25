Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Devotees gathered and offered midnight mass prayers at a Church in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore on the occasion of Christmas.

Streets and churches were adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths; people gathered to sing hymns and carols, wore Christmas hats, reflected on Jesus' life lessons, and celebrated his birth. The market storefronts have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, and Christmas trees.

Speaking with ANI, Pastor Dinesh said, "This festival is not only for Christians, but for everyone across the world. The main intention of Christmas is to spread peace. It is celebrated throughout the world as a huge occasion to extend happiness and peace. Jesus Christ wanted everyone to live with compassion and be redeemed from sins. That is the lesson people should learn."

Meanwhile, a devotee, Viahri, said, "We all think Christmas means eating food and wearing new clothes and going to church. This day marks the birth of Jesus Christ, who came in flesh to fulfil the prophecies, save us from evil and bring us closer to God."

Not only Andhra Pradesh, but the entire nation is buzzing with festive spirit and shared merriment as everyone prepares for the holidays ahead.

On Christmas, people offered prayers and lit candles at St. John in the Wilderness Church in Dharamshala.

Priest Victor Khoji said that the lightning of candles sends a message that Jesus is the light of the world.

"By lighting the candles, we are sending a message that Jesus is the light of the world and Lord Jesus has said that we are also the light of the world... Many people believe that all prayers are answered here..." he said.

The Christ Church in Shimla, St. Mary's Cathedral Church in Ranchi, and St. Michael's Church in Mumbai held prayers on the occasion.

Devotees sang hymns and carols at the Church of Our Lady of Victories in Mumbai during Christmas.

Meanwhile, Srinagar's Holy Family Catholic Church and St. Mary's Garrison Church in Jammu have also prepped up for the joyous festival on Christmas Eve.

Delhi's St. Thomas Church has been adorned with lights ahead of the festivities.

Bengaluru's St. Mary's Basilica Chu has been decorated with lights ahead of Christmas festivities. People flocked to the church to offer prayers to Jesus Christ.

In Tamil Nadu, the hundred-year-old Sacred Heart Cathedral, Wesley Church, and St. Stephen's Church in the Nilgiri district have been decorated with lights. St Mary's Cathedral Church in Madurai is also shining bright, decorated in Christmas lights.

Christmas, observed on December 25th as the birthday of Jesus Christ, is a joyous celebration for all of humanity. Known as not just a delightful festival but an occasion to learn from the Christ, who lived and died to spread the message of peace, redemption and compassion.

Across the world, the birth of Christ is commemorated as a symbol of joy, hope, and peace. The festival transcends religious boundaries and inspires people to practice love, forgiveness, and harmony in their daily lives. Communities come together to celebrate, and the festival reinforces the spirit of unity, brotherhood, and shared humanity. (ANI)

