East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): At least 40 boats were gutted after a major fire broke out in a fibre boat manufacturing factory in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh.

After receiving word of the blaze, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

Also Read | Brazil’s Lula Recognizes 6 Indigenous Land Reservations.

A fire department official said, "After getting information, we rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the fire. Around 40 boats were gutted in the fire," he said.

According to officials, a short circuit may have led to the fire.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police Lodges Two FIRs Against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Coaches in Sexual Harassment of Women Wrestlers.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)