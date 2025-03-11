Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): At least five people were killed after a speeding Karnataka bus collided with two-wheelers near Adoni in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

"A speeding Karnataka bus collided with two two-wheelers, resulting in the instant death of four individuals, while another person succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Adoni Government General Hospital (GGH)," Adoni DSP Hemalatha said.

According to the Adoni DSP, a Karnataka bus travelling from Gangavathi (Karnataka) to Raichur via Adoni attempted to overtake another vehicle near Jalimanchi village when its steering rod broke, causing it to crash into two motorcycles ahead.

Adoni DSP Hemalatha arrived at the accident site and conducted an inspection.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

