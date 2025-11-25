Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] November 25 (ANI): Four to five people have been injured in an electric shop fire on Monday night in the Moghalpura area in Hyderabad, and all are out of danger, police said.

The fire was caused by a short circuit at the Gomti Electronics shop on Shah Ali Banda main road, a senior police officer said.

According to DCP South Zone, Hyderabad, Kiran Prabhakar, the fire broke out around 9.45 pm to 10 pm. As per the prima facie information they recieved, a short circuit caused the fire. At the same time, a CNG-fitted car reported to be parked in front of the shop also caught fire, causing a blast.

Four to five people were injured. "We have immediately shifted the injured people to the hospital. All are out of danger, and no human loss occurred," the DCP said.

"Police, alongwith the fire brigade, have immediately begun the investigation. Approximately five tenders of the fire brigade reached during the fire incident and immediately controlled the fire within half an hour. Therefore, the fire is under control, and the evacuation of people from nearby shops and premises has also been done," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

