Mumbai, November 25: The government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides INR 1,500 monthly assistance to women from families earning below INR 2.5 lakh a year, has entered the spotlight again as November draws to a close. With only five days left in the month and the Model Code of Conduct in force due to ongoing local body elections, beneficiaries are anxious about whether November’s installment will be credited on time.

Amid this uncertainty, officials indicate that the November transfer may be delayed, making it likely that beneficiaries could receive a combined payment for November and December, amounting to INR 3,000 in December. However, this remains a tentative assessment, with no formal announcement from the administration having been made yet. Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Date Extended: Maharashtra Government Extends Deadline To Complete Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme's e-KYC Till December 31.

Ladki Bahin Yojana KYC Deadline Extended

When the scheme was launched, the government set eligibility conditions and later made KYC verification mandatory after reports emerged of ineligible women receiving benefits. Initially, the KYC deadline was November 18, 2025; however, with a large number of beneficiaries still to complete the process, the government has extended the deadline to December 31, 2025. Women who fail to complete KYC by then may have their future payments paused, officials indicated. Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Stopped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Issues Clarification.

How To Complete Mandatory E-KYC For Ladki Bahin Yojana: Step-by-step process:

Visit the official Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in .

Select the e-KYC option available on the homepage.

On the new page, re-upload the required documents, including name, address, ration card details, income proof, and Aadhaar information.

Review the details and click Submit to complete the e-KYC.

According to the government resolution, beneficiaries must complete their verification within the given timeframe to continue receiving monthly assistance. If e-KYC or Aadhaar authentication is not completed by the Ladki Bahin E-KYC Last Date, the INR 1,500 monthly payout will be withheld until verification is done.

