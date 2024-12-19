Amaravati/New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to leverage Artificial Intelligence extensively to enhance administrative efficiency, an official said on Thursday.

K Dinesh Kumar, chief executive of the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), made these remarks during an AI workshop at Google's office in New Delhi.

Also Read | Mumbai: Dharavi's Upper-Floor Residents Included in Slum Rehabilitation Authority Scheme.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions using AI to make governance more transparent, efficient, and accessible to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The state government aims to simplify the delivery of public services through AI, eliminating complex bureaucratic hurdles,” said Kumar in an official press release.

Recently, Google and RTGS signed a deal to collaborate on AI initiatives.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Under Fire As Delhi Police Registers FIR Against Congress Leader Over Parliament Scuffle.

As part of this partnership, Google hosted a workshop to explore AI opportunities, use cases, and its integration within government departments.

Kumar discussed AI advancements and their potential to transform government activities with executives from the tech giant.

He also noted that Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh envisions a unified search bar for citizens, providing seamless access to all government services in one place.

Similarly, the TDP-led NDA government is working on developing its own ChatGPT and leveraging blockchain technology to simplify the delivery of essential certificates—such as birth, death, caste, income, residence, and educational qualifications—through digital services, according to the press release.

Moreover, the state's IT Department is actively advancing these futuristic initiatives in partnership with Google to achieve these goals, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)