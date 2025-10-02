Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, former Prime Minister on his 121st birth anniversary. He offered flowers to their portraits at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan today.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer recalled Mahatma Gandhi's contributions to India's independence movement and said that his message of peace and non-violence is relevant even in today.

The Governor said this day is also observed as the "International Day of Non-Violence" internationally. He also recalled the significant contributions of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, former Prime Minister to the freedom movement and how he inspired the entire nation with his call 'Jai Jawan -Jai Kisan.'

P.S. Suryaprakash, Joint Secretary to Governor, P. Raghu, Deputy Secretary, officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan have participated in the programme.

This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, remembered as the Father of the Nation for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle. October 2, 2025, marks the 156th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

October 2, in India is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, while across the globe it is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, following a 2007 United Nations resolution that received support from over 140 countries.

At the UN, the day is observed with statements from the Secretary-General and events that connect Gandhi's philosophy to today's realities. In recent years, these messages have highlighted the conflicts across the globe and reminded nations that Gandhi's belief in truth and non-violence is "more powerful than any weapon."

In India, the observance takes the form of tributes at Raj Ghat, cultural and educational programmes, and public campaigns that highlight Gandhi's ideals.

Born on October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi was a leading figure in the Indian freedom struggle. (ANI)

