Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested one man from Narsannapeta Village and Mandal in Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly impersonating the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Telangana, according to an official release.

The case has been registered under Cr. No. 900/2025, invoking Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, and Section 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Cyber Crime Unit, Hyderabad.

According to the release, the accused had created a fake email ID reventhreddyosd@gmail.com and sent fraudulent emails to various business persons while impersonating the Personal Secretary and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana State. He is involved in 13 cases in Telangana State and 16 cases in Andhra Pradesh State. Additionally, a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) is pending against him in the XII ACMM Court, Nampally, in Cr. No. 94/2020 of CCPS, Hyderabad, with CC No. 9309/2020.

The accused has been identified as Budumuru Nagaraju, a 32-year-old former cricketer who once played for Andhra. He is the son of the late B. Appala Swamy and a resident of Laxminagar, Narasannapeta village, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to a police official," Received a complaint from OSD to CM of Telangana regarding fake mail IDs and WhatsApp calls, a certain individual with Mobile number 9666349191, who falsely claimed the complainant's identity as Personal Secretary & Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister of Telangana State. Amongst others, in a latest incident, the offender with the above mobile number had reached out to Mr. Krishna Mohan Bollineni, MD Bollineni Infra Projects via the email address reventhreddyosd@gmail.com. On multiple occasions in the past, it has come to their attention that the accused had contacted various individuals via Email, WhatsApp, and Phone Calls, which includes Mr Aravind Sanka, MD of Rapido, Mr Srinivas Gupta Verrabomma, Chairman of Gupta Realty, Mr Krishna Mohan Bollineni, MD of Bekem Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd, Chakradhar & Nitin Koushal, MD of Country Delight, and several others, in an effort to solicit financial assistance.

As per the release, the accused create fake email id and WhatsApp account with mail id of persons who are in high position in government and sends mails, Messages, WhatsApp calls to persons who are rich and holding different businesses, companies and are highly reputed in the society, in an effort to solicit financial assistance.

The police seized one mobile phone used in the offence. The operation was led by Inspector S. Mattam Raju, along with SI A. Shailendra Kumar, SI K. Hima Reddy, and PCs P. Ashok and K. Ajay Kumar.

The public is cautioned not to believe the messages or mails received from high-level designated government officials asking for money on Social media platforms.

Police records show Nagaraju is involved in 29 cases across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including impersonation, fraud, and cyber offences. (ANI)

