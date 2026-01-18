Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna on Sunday paid tribute to his father, former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, at NTR Ghat on the 30th death anniversary of the legendary leader.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years.

He received three National Film Awards for co-producing 'Thodu Dongalu' (1954) and 'Seetharama Kalyanam' (1960) and directing 'Varakatnam' (1970). NTR also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like 'Raju Peda' (1954) and 'Lava Kusa' (1963). He acted in over 300 films and was known for doing the role of mythological characters.

At the age of 72, NTR passed away from a heart attack on January 18, 1996, at his home in Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also paid tributes to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), remembering him as a towering figure who transformed both cinema and politics in the state.

In a post shared on X, Naidu described NTR as an "epochal figure" and a champion of Telugu self-respect.

"On the occasion of the 30th death anniversary of the cause of creation, the epochal figure, the treasure of the poor, 'Annam' Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, I offer my profound tribute to that great soul. Shining as a pole star in the cinematic firmament and emerging as an invincible warrior in the political Kurukshetra, 'Annam' NTR is a heroic and noble soul who rewrote the history of generations. He who fought to elevate the self-respect of the Telugu people to the heights of the sky is one worthy of our morning remembrance," Naidu wrote.

CM Naidu also recalled the welfare reforms introduced by NTR and how they transformed the state.

In his post, he said, "Initiatives like rice at two rupees per kilo, social security pensions, construction of solid homes, electricity for farmers, the mandal system for local self-governance, inheritance rights for women and children, and irrigation and drinking water projects for Rayalaseema, through such unprecedented welfare and development programmes, that great one altered the course of history, serving as an inspiration to us all. The path he laid is one to be followed. Once again, offering him a handful of water in tribute," the post further read. (ANI)

