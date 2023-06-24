Tirupathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Anshra Pradesh police, on Saturday, arrested nine people and for allegedly possessing red sandalwood worth Rs 2 crores, said the police.

The police recovered 33 logs of sandalwood, five cars and a two-wheeler from their possession., added the police.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Female Students Thrash Serial Harasser With Belts Near Balubhai Cross Roa (Watch Video).

"The police of Erravaripalem in Chandragiri sub-division received information about red sandalwood smuggling", said Tirupathi Superintendent of Police Parmeshwar Reddy.

"Bhakarapeta Circle inspector along with the team caught the nine smugglers at Ellamanda Cross after chasing them", the DSP further informed.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: 10 Militant Bunkers Busted in State, 1,100 Looted Arms Recovered.

Adding further, Reddy stated, "Logs weighing 1,358 kgs are recognized as A grades. It is revealed that the hand of big smugglers is behind the transportation of Red sandals in huge quantities." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)