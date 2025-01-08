Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a roadshow in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

During the roadshow PM Modi was accompained by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Visuals of the roadshow showed people standing in long lines on either side of the road cheering and waving at the Prime Minister's convoy.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam and was received by Andhra Pradesh CM at the airport.

"PM Narendra Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh a short while ago. He was received by Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and other dignitaries," Prime Minister's Office stated.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project at Pudimadaka near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, which is the first Green Hydrogen Hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The project entails an investment of approx. Rs 1,85,000 Crore. This will include investment in 20 GW renewable energy capacities, making it one of India's largest integrated green hydrogen production facilities with a capacity of producing 1500 TPD Green Hydrogen and 7500 TPD Green Hydrogen derivatives including Green Methanol, Green Urea and Sustainable Aviation Fuel, primarily targeting the export market.

The project will contribute substantially in achieving India's non-fossil energy capacity target of 500 GW by 2030.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various railway and road projects worth over Rs. 19,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh which includes foundation stone laying of South Coast Railway Headquarters at Visakhapatnam among various other projects. These projects will reduce congestion, improve connectivity and enhance regional social and economic growth.

Furthering his vision of accessible and affordable healthcare, Prime Minister will lay the foundation for the Bulk Drug Park at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district.

The Bulk Drug Park will create thousands of jobs while helping accelerate economic growth due to its proximity to the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region.

PM Modi will also lay the Foundation Stone of Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City) under Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, in Tirupati District of Andhra Pradesh.

The Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City), a flagship project under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, is envisioned as a greenfield industrial smart city.

The project is set to attract significant manufacturing investments of approximately Rs 10,500 crore and is also projected to create around 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs, significantly enhancing livelihoods and driving regional progress. (ANI)

