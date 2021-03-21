Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police received three awards on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Police bagged FICCI special jury award for Smart Innovating Policing.

Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang bagged best the DGP award by NCRB for best performance in policing and public safety by bringing technological reforms in various wings of the department.

Andhra Pradesh Police has stood number one in the country for showing the best performance in interlinking all the main pillars of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) from SCOTCH Indian awards.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawang said that it is prideful and honour to receive these awards. He added that his police team will march forward in public service.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita have congratulated the state police force. (ANI)

