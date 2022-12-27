Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): President Draupadi Murmu on Monday visited President Murmuduring her one-day visit to the state.

Murmu inaugurated the project "Development of Srisailam Temple in the State of Andhra Pradesh" today at Srisailam Temple Complex, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The project has been sanctioned and executed under PRASHAD scheme viz. National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive of the Ministry of Tourism, informed the government.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Passes Bill Raising SC, ST Quota in Jobs and Educational Institutions; Overall Reservation Quota Rises to 56% in the State.

"President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh. She inaugurated project of Development of Srisailam Temple under 'Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)' scheme and inaugurated a Tourism Facilitation Centre," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The project has been sanctioned and executed under PRASHAD scheme viz. National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive of the Ministry of Tourism.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Discusses G20 Issues, Offers Support for Peace Efforts.

The project "Development of Srisailam Temple in the state of Andhra Pradesh" has been completed with a cost of Rs 43.08 crores. The project is 100 per cent funded by the Ministry of Tourism. The components executed in the project include interventions like Amphitheatre, Illuminations and Sound and Light Show, Digital Interventions, Tourist Amenity Center , Parking area, Changing rooms, Toilet Complexes, Souvenir Shops, Food court, ATM & Banking Facility. These interventions aimed at making Srisailam Temple a world-class pilgrimage and tourist destination by providing state-of-the-art facilities for visitors, informed the Ministry of Tourism.

The 'National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive' (PRASHAD) is a Central Sector Scheme with complete financial assistance by the Government of India.

The 'National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive' (PRASHAD) is a Central Sector Scheme with complete financial assistance by the Government of India. The scheme is launched under the leadership of Prime Minister by the Ministry of Tourism in the year 2014-15 with the vision of focused integrated infrastructure development to harness pilgrimage and heritage tourism destinations for its direct and multiplier effect upon employment generation and economic development.

The event was graced by the presence of Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Y. Naik, Dy. Chief Minister & Minister for Endowments, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh Kottu Satyanarayana, Minister for Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh R. K. Roja, Minister for Finance, Planning & Legislative Affairs, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh Buggana Rajendranath, Secretary (Tourism) GoI Arvind Singh and other important dignitaries.

Srisailam Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati and the only temple in India significant to both Saivism and Shaktism. The presiding deity of the place is Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy in natural stone formations in the shape of Lingam and is considered one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas of the Goddess, Parvati.

Apart from being one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and Shakti Peethas of India, the temple is also classified as one of the Paadal Petra Sthalam. The idol of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi are thought to be 'Swayambhu' or self-manifested, and the unique combination of Jyothirlingam and Mahasakthi in one complex is one-of-a-kind. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)