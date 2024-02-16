Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Celebrations of Ratha Saptami, a festival dedicated to Lord Surya commenced in a grand manner on Friday morning in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district.

The festival also marks the birth of Surya and is hence also celebrated as Surya Jayanti.

Devotees observe a fast and offer prayers to Lord Surya on this day.They also visit various holy places to take a dip in the Ganges.

The festival is celebrated in a grand manner at the Tirupati Temple, where devotees offer prayers to Lord Sri Malayappa Swamy.

On this day, Lord Malayappa Swamy comes out of the sanctorium to bless the devotees. A procession was carried out on this auspicious day in which Lord Sri Malayappa Swamy rides on seven carriers from morning till evening.

Vahana Sewa commenced at 5.30 am with the sun shaped chariot Suryaprabha Vahanam in which the revered Malayappa Swamy made a majestic appearance traversing the streets of Tirumadha in celebration of Surya Jayanti.

Malayappa Swami graced the devotees, ascending the sun-shaped chariot, known as Tejo Nidhi, symbolizing healing and nature consciousness.

A multitude of devotees gathered along the streets, offering Mangala Aartis.

The Surya Prabha Vahanaseva progressed in the northwest direction of the temple with the first rays of the sun touched the feet of the idol, captivating the devotees who were entranced by this sacred moment.

The heartwarming recitation of the Sun God Aditya's name resonated 108 times, adding a spiritual crescendo to the vibrant celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Arasavalli Surya Temple in Srikakulam district of the State, which is also the sole sun temple in the country, witnessed a magnificent start to the Radha Saptami celebrations this morning.

Devotees gathered in large numbers to partake in the festivities and pay homage to the Sun God on his celestial birthday.

The event commenced with special prayers dedicated to Arasavalli Suryadev, conducted by Visakha Sri Sharada Pethadipati Sri Swarupananda Saraswati Sishya Parampara Swatmanandendra Saraswati. (ANI)

