Bharat Bandh Today: Shops, Commercial Establishments Closed in Punjab, Haryana As Farmers Begin All India Strike (Watch Videos)

Expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers, the employees of state-owned Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and private public transport bus operators in Punjab on Friday went on strike, leaving many commuters stranded as over 5,000 buses stayed off the roads.

News IANS| Feb 16, 2024 11:22 AM IST
Farmers Continue ‘Delhi Chalo’ March on Ambala Highway (Photo Credit: ANI)

Chandigarh, February 16: Expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers, the employees of state-owned Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and private public transport bus operators in Punjab on Friday went on strike, leaving many commuters stranded as over 5,000 buses stayed off the roads. The impact of the shutdown, named ‘Bharat Bandh’, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. was also seen in neighbouring Haryana as shops and commercial establishments stayed closed. Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police on High Alert, Security Beefed Up

Petroleum dealers in Punjab closed filling stations to back the call for the shutdown. The activists of several farmer associations were seen asking traders at several places in the AAP-ruled Punjab to keep their shops and business establishments closed to mark the protest. Farmer leaders said they would block key roads and occupy toll plazas during the shutdown. Traders to Continue Their Business Operations Amidst Bharat Bandh Called by Farmers

Bharat Bandh Today

Reports of total shutdown of shops and other establishments were received from Patiala, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and other places. Sufficient security arrange

News IANS| Feb 16, 2024 11:22 AM IST
Farmers Continue ‘Delhi Chalo’ March on Ambala Highway (Photo Credit: ANI)

Chandigarh, February 16: Expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers, the employees of state-owned Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and private public transport bus operators in Punjab on Friday went on strike, leaving many commuters stranded as over 5,000 buses stayed off the roads. The impact of the shutdown, named ‘Bharat Bandh’, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. was also seen in neighbouring Haryana as shops and commercial establishments stayed closed. Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police on High Alert, Security Beefed Up

Petroleum dealers in Punjab closed filling stations to back the call for the shutdown. The activists of several farmer associations were seen asking traders at several places in the AAP-ruled Punjab to keep their shops and business establishments closed to mark the protest. Farmer leaders said they would block key roads and occupy toll plazas during the shutdown. Traders to Continue Their Business Operations Amidst Bharat Bandh Called by Farmers

Bharat Bandh Today

Reports of total shutdown of shops and other establishments were received from Patiala, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and other places. Sufficient security arrangements were made in both the states to prevent any untoward incident, said a senior police official here. People, especially women, faced inconvenience across the state due to the strike. Many passengers said they had to opt for taxis to reach their destinations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2024 11:22 AM IST.

Google News Telegram Bot