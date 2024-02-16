Bharat Bandh Today: Shops, Commercial Establishments Closed in Punjab, Haryana As Farmers Begin All India Strike (Watch Videos)

Chandigarh, February 16: Expressing solidarity with the protesting farmers, the employees of state-owned Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and private public transport bus operators in Punjab on Friday went on strike, leaving many commuters stranded as over 5,000 buses stayed off the roads. The impact of the shutdown, named ‘Bharat Bandh’, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. was also seen in neighbouring Haryana as shops and commercial establishments stayed closed. Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police on High Alert, Security Beefed Up

Petroleum dealers in Punjab closed filling stations to back the call for the shutdown. The activists of several farmer associations were seen asking traders at several places in the AAP-ruled Punjab to keep their shops and business establishments closed to mark the protest. Farmer leaders said they would block key roads and occupy toll plazas during the shutdown. Traders to Continue Their Business Operations Amidst Bharat Bandh Called by Farmers

Bharat Bandh Today

#BharatBandh | Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) in #Punjab has been affected As per the PRTC officials, contractual employees are participating in the nationwide Bandh (reports @karamprakash6) Track updates on #FarmersProtest https://t.co/zqHpb2gqAY pic.twitter.com/3LCp1guCwy — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) February 16, 2024

VIDEO | Farmers’ ‘Gramin Bharat Bandh’: Bus services remain shut in Moga, Punjab. “Trade unions announced the strike for February 16 earlier. The government should have made the arrangements because people are worried. They (trade unions) have justified demands and the… pic.twitter.com/jnUfvBPdLe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2024

Reports of total shutdown of shops and other establishments were received from Patiala, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and other places. Sufficient security arrange