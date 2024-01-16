Sathya Sai (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh today, Security arrangements were beefed up in the Sri Sathya Sai district.

District officials inspected several areas in the district like the National Academy of Customs and Narcotics Centre which will be inaugurated by PM Modi today.

PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on January 16 and 17.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics at Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh.

The itinerary also includes a visit to the Wildlife Crime Detection Centre, where ongoing programs will be observed.

The Prime Minister will also interact with Officer Trainees of the 74th and 75th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Custom and Indirect Taxes) as well as officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan.

"On January 16, at around 3:30 PM, the Prime Minister will reach Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai District in Andhra Pradesh and inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN)," an official statement issued by PMO said.

"Spread over 500 acres, the academy is the apex institution of the Government of India for capacity building in the fields of Indirect Taxation (Customs, Central Excise and Goods and Services Tax) and Narcotics Control Administration," it added.

Prime Minister Modi will perform pooja and darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala on the morning of January 17.

"He will also perform pooja and darshan at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple at around 10:30 AM. After that, at around noon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate important infrastructure projects related to the ports, shipping, and waterways sector," PMO said. (ANI)

