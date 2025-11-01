Kasibugga (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): A stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in the town of Kasibugga of Srikakulam district has left several injured.

The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The entire area is in deep sorrow following the tragedy.

Also Read | Delhi: Doctors Reconstruct Thumb of 20-Year-Old Man Using Toe From Amputated Leg in Complex Microsurgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu expresses deep shock over the tragedy at the Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Minister Atchannaidu rushed to the accident site immediately. He spoke with the temple authorities to gather details about the incident.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Weather Forecast: Meteorological Predicts Isolated Light Rainfall, Fishermen Warned of Rough Seas.

The Minister expressed his condolences to the affected families and directed officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.

Authorities are actively working to bring the situation under control. Additional police forces have been deployed to the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)