Chittoor (Andhta Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Three people were killed after a tanker lorry collided with a car in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Sunday morning, the police said.

The fatal road accident occured at Dharmapuram Cross under Nagari Municipality where an oil tanker lorry collided with a car in the morning .

Also Read | PM @narendramodi Pays Tributes to Sri Ayya Vaikunda Swamikal on His Birth … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

The three people in the car lost their lives on the spot. The deceased had reached Chennai from Singapore and were going to Tirumala for darshan.

The police with the help of locals took out the bodies from the car.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance Crisis: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Has Agreed To Mediate, Claim Agitating Government Employees.

The driver of the tanker lorry driver has been taken into custody and is being interrogated by the Nagari CI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)