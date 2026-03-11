VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11: ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation, is expanding its manufacturing footprint in Bengaluru with greenfield campuses and shopfloors, new product line expansions, service and training centers, and precision equipment manufacturing across Electrification, Motion and Automation businesses. ABB Group CEO Morten Wierod led the groundbreaking of a new integrated Motion facility in Peenya. He also inaugurated the Electrification and Automation Nelamangala Campus 2 on Kunigal Road.

ABB has a strong and longstanding presence in Karnataka, with Bengaluru serving as one of its most important manufacturing and technology hubs in India. With this latest investment, ABB will operate three manufacturing locations with multiple shopfloors in the state, employing more than 3,000 people across its manufacturing operations.

"This expansion reflects ABB's long-term commitment to India and our local-for-local strategy. By strengthening our manufacturing and technology capabilities in Karnataka, we are bringing advanced ABB technologies closer to customers, enabling industries to improve energy efficiency, digitalize operations and support India's infrastructure growth," said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India.

ABB's Motion business is expanding its Peenya campus with two new manufacturing facilities. Spanning 6,100 sq m., the site will accommodate up to 300 employees once fully operational. It will produce a broad range of energy efficient motors, including flameproof (Ex) designs, roller table variants, and large smoke ventilation models, along with low-voltage drives and programmable logic controllers (PLCs). The campus will also host a service and training center enhanced with digital tools and remote diagnostics to support customers throughout the equipment lifecycle. ABB's portfolio of high efficiency motors and drives installed over the past 12 years has delivered annual energy savings of approximately 20 TWh--equal to nearly half of Delhi's yearly electricity consumption.

At ABB's second Nelamangala campus, a 16,470 sq m. multi business manufacturing hub has been set up to expand production for the Electrification and Automation businesses. The facility will support a broader portfolio, including smart power technologies, system interface units, gas analyzer system integration, service labs, blending operations, excitation systems and high-power rectifiers. Manufacturing of power management solutions critical for data centers will scale up nearly tenfold at this campus, reinforcing ABB's role as a key technology provider. ABB's low and medium voltage systems already power more than 30% of India's hyperscale data centers.

The campus will also advance ABB's innovation led Make in India portfolio, including blending and excitation solutions for lube, paint, paper & pulp industries. The excitation supply factory will deliver systems not only within India but also for export to the wider region to support reliable power generation and resilient grids. The blending facility will include an assembly line for pigging line valves, automation staging cabinets and on-site factory acceptance tests (FAT) to enable efficient and reliable operations in the Indian paint industry. With this investment, the high-power rectifiers supplied to local chemical and metals customers will now also extend to regional markets.

ABB recently announced investment of USD 75 million in 2026 to expand manufacturing and R&D for critical segments and creating 300+ new skilled jobs in engineering, operations, and research. This investment, combined with its 2025 spend of over $35 million, reflects ABB's commitment to scaling its "local-for-local" strategy in India.

Karnataka has long been a center for technology talent across software, manufacturing and R&D, and ABB's continued investments strengthen the state's industrial ecosystem by expanding local manufacturing, developing specialized skills and supporting supplier networks across the region.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

