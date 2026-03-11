PNN

New Delhi [India], March 11: Pune's real estate market is witnessing a steady transformation as expanding infrastructure, growing IT hubs, and improved connectivity continue to reshape the city's property landscape. Micro-markets across western Pune, including Baner, Balewadi, Sus, and Hinjewadi, are emerging as key growth corridors, attracting both residential buyers and commercial occupiers seeking well-connected and future-ready developments.

The rising demand for Grade-A office spaces, integrated residential communities, and flexible work environments is prompting developers to focus on projects that align with Pune's evolving urban ecosystem. Businesses are increasingly prioritizing modern office infrastructure near technology parks, while homebuyers are opting for residential communities that offer connectivity to employment hubs and key infrastructure.

Amid this shift, Teerth Realties has been actively developing residential and commercial projects across Pune's western corridor, focusing on locations that benefit from proximity to IT clusters and major connectivity routes. The company has delivered more than 2 million square feet of real estate developments, spanning residential communities, commercial office spaces, and institutional projects, while also securing land parcels for future developments.

One of its notable commercial developments, Teerth Technospace in Baner, reflects the growing demand for technology-driven workspaces in Pune's IT corridor. Spread across approximately 350,000 square feet, the project offers modern IT and ITES office spaces with connectivity to key business districts such as Hinjewadi, Wakad, Aundh, and Pashan.

On the residential side, the company has developed projects such as Teerth Avila in Sus, catering to the increasing preference for well-planned communities located close to both natural surroundings and employment hubs. The development features multiple residential towers, landscaped open spaces, and lifestyle-oriented amenities designed for contemporary urban living.

Mr. Vijay Raundal, Teerth Realties, Managing Directorsaid the city's evolving infrastructure and expanding IT ecosystem are creating new opportunities for developers focused on long-term value creation.

"Pune is entering a new phase of urban growth driven by infrastructure upgrades and the expansion of IT and business corridors. Developers today need to focus on projects that combine strategic location, connectivity, and quality development to create spaces that support both businesses and communities," Mr. Vijay Raundal said.

As Pune continues to strengthen its position as one of India's leading technology and business destinations, developers aligning their projects with infrastructure growth and evolving lifestyle needs are expected to play a key role in shaping the city's next phase of real estate development. With its presence across Pune's expanding western corridor, Teerth Realties is positioning its developments to align with these emerging market trends.

