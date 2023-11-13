Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Two persons died and three are in critical condition after they drowned in Keesara Muneti of Kanchikacherla Mandal in NTR district on Monday.

As per the police, the people in critical condition are under treatment in a government hospital.

"Five people drowned in Keesara Muneti of Kanchikacherla Mandal in NTR district. Two people have lost their lives while three others are in critical condition. The remaining three were taken to Nandigama Area Government Hospital by locals. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandigam, Janardhan said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

