Vijayawada, Mar 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Friday announced that the state government has procured over 35 lakh tonne of paddy from the Kharif season at Rs 8,138 crore.

He stated that the paddy was procured from over 5.6 lakh farmers, ensuring direct financial assistance to cultivators across the state.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: 5 Terrorists, 4 Policemen Killed in Kathua As Anti-Terrorist Operation Continues in Area.

"The government has procured 35.48 lakh metric tonne of grain from 5.61 lakh farmers, depositing Rs 8,138 crore directly into their accounts to ensure timely payments and financial support," Manohar said during a board meeting of the AP Civil Supplies Corporation.

To facilitate prompt payments, the government deposited Rs 8,138 crore directly into farmers' accounts, preventing delays and eliminating middlemen, he added.

Also Read | Delhi Hoardings Case: FIR Lodged Against AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal for 'Misusing' Public Money, Court Told.

The initiative reflects the NDA coalition government's commitment to agriculture by ensuring fair prices and timely payments, the minister said.

Additionally, he noted that efforts are ongoing to streamline procurement and enhance storage infrastructure for future seasons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)