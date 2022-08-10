New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Gorantla Madhav, demanding stringent action against him. The complaint comes following controversy over an explicit video involving MP Madhav.

The TDP MPs Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Kanakamedala Ravinda Kumar told media persons in New Delhi that the YSRCP is only trying to divert the issue of its party MP and the party has become a master in diversion politics.

"The YSRCP is always interested only in bailing out the party leaders, including Madhav, from the criminal cases and thus, they filed a complaint against the YSRCP MP with the Lok Sabha Speaker. We are confident that the Lok Sabha Speaker will act on our letter," they added.

The ruling YSRCP is not taking any initiative in the interest of the State and is not making any effort to wage a fight either for special category status or for the Kadapa steel plant, Ram Mohan Naidu said.

"Since the safety of women in Andhra Pradesh is under threat, particularly Madhav's issue has proved it beyond doubt, the YSRCP should initiate immediate measures for women protection," he said.

Ram Mohan Naidu said that the YSRCP was making every effort to save Madhav from this mess as the party is of the strong opinion that if action is initiated against the MP, then not a single leader will be safe. Almost all the leaders are either involved in videos or audios, he added.

He further said that instead of taking action against the MP, the YSRCP leaders are shamelessly blaming the TDP.

"If an MP is spared then tomorrow even a common man will resort to such activities and action cannot be initiated against them. The party is utilising all kinds of weapons to safeguard the MP and the Government advisor Sajjala Ram Krishan Reddy, has been changing tack every minute on this," he added.

Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said that even woman leaders in the YSRCP are feeling ashamed of Gorantla Madhav. "Why are you maintaining silence on this," he asked.

Kanakamedala said that not the MPs from Andhra Pradesh but all the Members of Parliament are seriously discussing the issue of Gorantla Madhav. "How much time does it take for getting the forensic lab report on Madhav's video," he asked.

He further asked as to why the video involving Madhav and the issue of the TDP national president, Chandrababu Naidu, is linked.

"Where is the connection between the two. Not even an FIR is lodged against Chandrababu Naidu and the High Court dismissed the case but the Government went in an appeal against it. The YSRCP has no ethics," he added.

"In politics, there are no enemies but only rivals. But after the YSRCP came to power the party has all the enemies but no rivals," he observed. In what capacity Sajjala is holding media conferences? "He is just a government employee. Why is he responding on every issue?" Kanakamedala asked.

Except for blaming Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is not taking any steps for the welfare of the people and to check the criminal cases.

The TDP MPs demanded stringent action against the YSRCP MP and are confident that the Lok Sabha Speaker will act on their complaint. (ANI)

