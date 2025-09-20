Macharla (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the state will be transformed into a single-use plastic-free state by June 2026 through the single-use plastic-free movement, a release from the state Information and Public Relations department said.

The Chief Minister participated in the tank cleaning programme along with people as part of the Swarnandhra-Swachandra programme at Macharla in Palnadu district today. Later, he interacted with sanitation workers at a medical camp organised for them at the venue. The Chief Minister also distributed cheques to the tune of Rs 52 crore to the DWCRA group of women.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Economic Vision Gains Ground Amidst Changing Global Trade Policies.

Later, addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister warned those who resort to rowdyism in the guise of politics. He made it clear he is determined to clean up the dirty politics. He said the previous government did not allow him to visit Macharla and resorted to attacks on TDP leaders.

He said elected leaders should protect the properties of people. He said, irrespective of harassment and threats from the previous government, several TDP leaders supported TDP and elected Julakanti Brahmareddy with a majority of 33000 votes.

Also Read | Agniveer Soldier From Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla Dies on Duty in Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister assured to complete the Varikapudisela project, which was aimed to supply water to 1.25 lakh acres and drinking water to one lakh people. He said the previous government totally neglected the irrigation projects, including the Polavaram project. He said Vamsadhara, Godavari, Krishna and Penna rivers will be linked to supply water to all the regions in the state.

The Chief Minister announced an additional Rs 50 crore fund for the Macharla municipality to develop it as a model municipality. Drinking water will be supplied to all under Jalajeevan mission. He said the Karampudi Palanati Veeraradhana utsavams will be celebrated as a government programme. The Chief Minister promised to make efforts to set up a chilli board in the Palnadu region.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to participate in the Swachh Bharat programme and the plastic-free state movement. He said Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and the Municipal department are working together in the Swachandra programme.

He said 85 lakh tonnes of garbage left over by the previous government was cleared, and at the same time, congratulated the sanitation workers for achieving the target. He said several innovative progarmmes have been taken up for garbage collection including distribution of essential commodities by collecting garbage from people.

He said that Waste-to-Energy plants will be set up in Rajahmundry, Nellore, Kadapa, and Kurnool soon. He said the Swachatahi Seva will be organised till October 2 and the Swachandra awards will be presented to sanitation workers on October 2.

The Chief Minister said the state government successfully implemented the super six welfare programmes and introduced the P-4 programme to bridge the gap between the haves and the have-nots. He said Rs 15000 will be distributed to auto rickshaw drivers on Dasara festival. He said the prices of 99 products, including agricultural inputs, will come down with a cut in the GST slab. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)