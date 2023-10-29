New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the situation is under control after a passenger train collided with another passenger train near Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh.

The union minister, while speaking to ANI, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the situation.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Orders Rescue, Relief Operations As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram.

"Rescue operations are underway, all have been rescued, and teams have been mobilised. PM Modi has reviewed the situation. I spoke to the Andhra Pradesh CM. The situation is currently under control," Vaishnaw said.

At least six people were killed and several others were injured on Sunday after the accident.

Also Read | Gujarat: 100-Hour-Old Brain Dead Infant From Surat Gives New Lease of Life to Four Babies As Infant's Parents Donate His Organs.

The accident occurred when the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan has ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.

"CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

The CMO further said that the Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments, including health, police and revenue, to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services.

However, the railways has not cited any reason for the accident so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)