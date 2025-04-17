Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Amid heightened tensions over the alleged death of cows in the state, former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy staged a protest on Thursday by lying down on the road after police denied him permission to visit the TTD Goshala.

Leaders from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YRS) Congress Party have intensified their protest while standing firm on the allegations against the TTD and the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), claiming that around 100 cows have died due to poor maintenance at the TTD Gaushala in Tirumala.

"The coalition government prevented Bhumana from going to the TTD cowshed. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MP Gurumurthy, former Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Chevireddy Mohit Reddy protested by lying on the road.... Why are you so afraid? Why did those who are so afraid throw the challenge," the YSR Congress Party posted on X.

Former TTD Chairman Reddy was the first to raise these concerns, accusing the administration of negligence. In response, the TDP denied the allegations and accused the YSRCP of spreading false propaganda to incite religious tensions.

The TDP challenged YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and its leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to visit the Gaushala on April 17 and see its conditions.

Reddy accepted the challenge and attempted to visit the Gaushala. However, the YSRCP claimed that the police, under the direction of the government, stopped him and other party leaders from proceeding.

"Even if a thousand of you come to the cowshed... I will come alone. Why are they making impossible challenges like this if they are being blocked by the police?" Reddy posted on X.

This comes after YRSCP leader Reddy alleged that cows in the Gaushala managed by the temple trust are dying in large numbers due to the "neglect" of the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government. The former chairman has demanded an inquiry to be held to bring out the facts and upkeep the sanctity of Tirumala.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he said that in the past three months, over 100 cows have died due to poor maintenance and caretaking, and the number could go up as the number given is only what has come to their notice. (ANI)

