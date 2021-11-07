Nagpur, Nov 7 (PTI) A man died in Nagpur after an unidentified animal suddenly came onto the road and he lost control of his motorcycle, police said on Sunday.

Dayaram Waghmare (47) was passing by Borgaon village at around 7pm on Saturday when the incident took place, and he was declared dead on arrival after being rushed to a nearby hospital, a Kondhali police station official said.

