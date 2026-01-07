Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 7 (ANI): Amid the controversy surrounding an audio clip related to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari case, actress Urmila Sanawar, who had been missing along with her husband, former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, arrived in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Sanawar has several cases registered against her under multiple sections at several police stations in Dehradun and Haridwar. The police have also issued a notice to Urmila Sanawar for questioning in the matter.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 7, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

In this matter, Dharmendra Kumar, President of the Shiromani Guru Ravidas Vishva Mahapeeth, has filed a case at Bahadrabad police station against Urmila Sanawar and Suresh Rathore, accusing them of damaging the image of a BJP leader.

On Tuesday, amid a controversy surrounding the purported viral audio clip in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that delivering justice to Uttarakhand's daughter has been the state government's highest priority.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 7, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

He stated that the government has acted with utmost seriousness, sensitivity, and transparency in this matter.

Responding to questions on the Ankita Bhandari case during a press conference held at the Media Centre in the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that to ensure a fair and thorough investigation into this heinous crime, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the leadership of woman officer Renuka Devi, which examined all aspects of the case in depth.

As a result of the government's strong and effective legal advocacy, all three accused have been awarded life imprisonment.

He further stated that the investigation conducted by the SIT constituted by the state government has not only been found satisfactory by the trial court but has also received affirmation from the High Court and the Supreme Court, reflecting the investigation's fairness and robustness.

Chief Minister Dhami said attempts are underway to create an unnecessary atmosphere in the state based on an alleged audio clip. In contrast, the judicial process has already reached its logical conclusion, and the guilty have been given stringent punishment.

On the issue of a CBI inquiry, the Chief Minister clarified that while the sentiments of the entire state are associated with Ankita, the ones most deeply affected by this tragic incident are her parents. He said he would speak with Ankita's parents and that any further decision would be made only after taking their emotions, pain, and expectations into account.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's full commitment to the safety, dignity, and justice of daughters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)