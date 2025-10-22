Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Grand celebrations were held at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Wednesday on the occasion of Annakut Parv.

According to Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, the main shrine of the temple was offered 21 quintals of various types of sweets and offerings; meanwhile, the premises were also decorated beautifully.

"This year the Annakut Parv is being celebrated in a grand manner. On this occasion, Shri Visheshwar Mahadev was offered 21 quintals of different types of sweets and offerings. The temple premises have been beautifully decorated," Vishwa Bhushan Mishra told ANI.

The Annakut Mahotsav is a Hindu festival that is celebrated the day after Diwali and as part of the Govardhan Pooja. The festival involves devotees preparing and offering a vast spread of vegetarian food, sweets and savouries to Lord Krishna.

The festival commemorates the event when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill in Mathura to shelter his devotees. The Annakut is a way to express devotion and thankfulness for divine protection and nourishment.

Earlier today, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar offered prayers at a temple in Bareilly on the occasion of Annakoot Mahotsav. He performed rituals and prayers, wishing for the country's prosperity and well-being.

After the Annakoot rituals at the temple, he accepted the prasad along with other devotees. The Governor described the event as a symbol of the state's cultural heritage and religious faith.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also offered prayers to Gau Mata (the holy cow) today at the cowshed situated at his official residence on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. Marking the festival, the Chief Minister prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people of the state.

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, the Chief Minister said Govardhan Puja symbolises harmony between humans, animals and nature. He noted that the festival serves as a reminder of the importance of staying connected to traditions, culture, and the environment. (ANI)

