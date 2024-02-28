Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party for allegedly using 'China rocket' picture in a newspaper advertisement promoting the proposed second launch pad of ISRO in the state.

Annamalai alleged that DMK has been 'desperate' to paste stickers since the announcement of the second launch pad coming up in the state was made.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Joins in Devotional Singing of ‘Ram Dhun’ in Morena (Watch Video).

"This advertisement by DMK Minister Anita Radhakrishnan to leading Tamil dailies today is a manifestation of DMK's commitment to China and their total disregard for our country's sovereignty. DMK, a party fighting high on corruption, has been desperate to paste stickers ever since the announcement of ISRO's second launch pad in Kulasekarapatinam was released," Annamalai said in a post on X.

The BJP Tamil Nadu chief further accused that the DMK of being the reason Tamil Nadu lost Satish Dhawan Space Center to Andhra Pradesh

Also Read | Kaustav Bagchi Quits Congress: Rebel Leader Quits Party Over Alliance Talks With TMC, May Join BJP.

"The amount of desperation only proves their attempt to bury their past misdeeds, but we must remind them that DMK was why the Satish Dhawan Space Centre is today in Andhra Pradesh and not Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said.

"When the first launch pad of ISRO was conceptualised, TN was the first choice of ISRO. TN CM Annadurai, who could not attend the meeting because of severe shoulder pain, deputed Mathiyazhagan, one of his ministers, for the meeting," the post further mentioned.

"ISRO officials were kept waiting for a long time, and Mathiyazhagan was finally brought to the meeting in an "inebriated state" and was incoherent throughout the meeting. And this was the treatment our country's space programme received 60 years ago. DMK hasn't changed much and has only become worse!," he added.

Controversy erupted following a newspaper advertisement of the DMK government promoting the laying of the foundation stone for ISRO's second launch pad complex in Kulsekarapatinam allegedly showcased a 'China rocket' among rockets from other countries in the background.

Meanwhile, #Thankyoukanimozhi was trending on the micro-blogging site, X, on Wednesday, lauding DMK MP from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi, for her efforts towards bringing ISRO's second launch pad in Kulasekarapatinam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, also criticised the DMK government over the newspaper advertisement while he was addressing a gathering in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli.

"DMK is a party that does not work but stands ahead to take false credit. These people paste their stickers on our schemes. Now they have crossed the limits, they have pasted China's sticker to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister alleged that the DMK is 'not ready' to accept India's progress in the space sector.

"They are not ready to accept India's progress in the space sector and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India's space in it. They did not want to present India's space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, and your tax money. Now it's high time that the DMK is punished for their deeds," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu during which he launched multiple development projects in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)