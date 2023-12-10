Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai on Sunday wrote a letter to the External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, highlighting the recent incident involving the arrest of 12 Tamil fishermen from Nagapattinam by the Sri Lankan navy.

He requested Jaishankar, seeking his intervention in the repatriation of 16 fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan navy.

"On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, we request the kind intervention of our Hon EAM Thiru @DrSJaishankar avl for the immediate repatriation of 12 Tamil fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and for the release of their fishing vessel," posted Annamalai on X.

25 Indian fishermen, who were fishing in international waters, were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy along with their two trawlers, off Point Pedro town in Sri Lanka.

According to the Sri Lankan Navy, the fishermen were allegedly involved in 'illegal poaching' and were detained after a special operation on Saturday night.

Twelve Tamil fishermen from Nagapattinam were reportedly captured on December 9 by the Sri Lankan navy.

"We bring to your kind attention the arrest of 12 Tamil fishermen from Nagapattinam by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 9, and their fishing boat bearing registration number IND-TN-06-MM-7675 was also apprehended. We request the kind intervention of our External Affairs Ministry for the early repatriation of the detainees and the release of their fishing boat," Annamalai said in the letter.

The apprehended fishermen were brought to the Kankasanthurai harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for further legal action.

The relatives of the fishermen have expressed their concern about the incident and have requested both central and state governments to rescue them and their two lifeboats.

Last month, 27 Indian fishermen were released by the Sri Lankan authorities. They returned to the Chennai airport on separate days in sets of 12 and 15.

Notably, the arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has been a concerning issue for both Tamil Nadu government as well as the BJP-led central government. (ANI)

